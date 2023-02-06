Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axon Enterprise is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON's full-year earnings has moved 63.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AXON has returned 19.4% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.5%. As we can see, Axon Enterprise is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Manitex (MNTX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.5%.

Over the past three months, Manitex's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axon Enterprise belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so AXON is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Manitex falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #71. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.9%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Axon Enterprise and Manitex as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

