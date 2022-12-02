Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON's full-year earnings has moved 37.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AXON has returned 18.2% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -8.7%. This means that Axon Enterprise is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Caterpillar (CAT). The stock is up 14% year-to-date.

In Caterpillar's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Axon Enterprise is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.2% so far this year, so AXON is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Caterpillar belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #15. The industry has moved +14.2% year to date.

Axon Enterprise and Caterpillar could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

