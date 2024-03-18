Is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS). AXS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that AXS holds a PEG ratio of 1.22. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AXS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.54. Within the past year, AXS's PEG has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.25.

We should also highlight that AXS has a P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AXS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.50. Over the past 12 months, AXS's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.06.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AXS has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.27.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Axis Capital Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AXS is an impressive value stock right now.

