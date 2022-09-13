Is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also note that AXS holds a PEG ratio of 1.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AXS's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.44. Over the last 12 months, AXS's PEG has been as high as 2.62 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 1.91.

Another notable valuation metric for AXS is its P/B ratio of 1.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, AXS's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.99.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AXS has a P/S ratio of 0.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.91.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AXS has a P/CF ratio of 8.49. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AXS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 25.70. Over the past year, AXS's P/CF has been as high as 10.28 and as low as 6, with a median of 7.56.

Another great Insurance - Property and Casualty stock you could consider is Everest Re Group (RE), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Everest Re Group are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.22 and a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 25.53 and 2.44, respectively.

RE's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.82 and as low as 6.76, with a median of 8.21. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.88, as low as 0.17, with a median of 0.77.

Everest Re Group also has a P/B ratio of 1.26 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.38. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.58, as low as 1, with a median of 1.17.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Axis Capital Holdings and Everest Re Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AXS and RE is an impressive value stock right now.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.