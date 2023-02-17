Is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Axis Capital (AXS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axis Capital is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Axis Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS' full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AXS has moved about 14.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Axis Capital is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.7%.

Over the past three months, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axis Capital belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.3% so far this year, meaning that AXS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #106. The industry has moved +9.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Axis Capital and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.