Is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axis Capital (AXS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Axis Capital is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 855 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axis Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS' full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AXS has moved about 15.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 6.5% on average. This means that Axis Capital is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Chubb (CB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.3%.

Over the past three months, Chubb's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axis Capital belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.8% so far this year, so AXS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Chubb is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Axis Capital and Chubb as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.