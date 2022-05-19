Is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Axis Capital (AXS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axis Capital is one of 894 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Axis Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS' full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AXS has gained about 3.9% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 14.3%. As we can see, Axis Capital is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

First Financial Northwest (FFNW) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.7%.

The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest's current year EPS has increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Axis Capital belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.6% so far this year, so AXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, First Financial Northwest belongs to the Banks - West industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved -23.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Axis Capital and First Financial Northwest. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

