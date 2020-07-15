Is Axcella Health (AXLA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Axcella Health (AXLA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axcella Health is a member of our Medical group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AXLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXLA's full-year earnings has moved 30.70% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AXLA has returned about 6.98% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.12%. This shows that Axcella Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AXLA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.49% so far this year, meaning that AXLA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AXLA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

