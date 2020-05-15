Is Axcella Health (AXLA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Axcella Health (AXLA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AXLA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Axcella Health is one of 890 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AXLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXLA's full-year earnings has moved 22.97% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AXLA has returned 9.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3.65% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Axcella Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AXLA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.88% so far this year, so AXLA is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AXLA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

