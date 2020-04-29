Is Axcella Health (AXLA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Axcella Health (AXLA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AXLA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Axcella Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AXLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXLA's full-year earnings has moved 22.97% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AXLA has moved about 17.71% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.46% on average. This shows that Axcella Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AXLA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 384 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.98% so far this year, meaning that AXLA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AXLA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

