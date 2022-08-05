Is Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Axcelis Technologies is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 662 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACLS' full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ACLS has gained about 5.4% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -21.6%. This means that Axcelis Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Monolithic Power (MPWR). The stock is up 7.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Monolithic Power's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axcelis Technologies belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 23% so far this year, so ACLS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Monolithic Power belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #37. The industry has moved -8.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Axcelis Technologies and Monolithic Power as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.