Is Axa Sa (AXAHY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Axa Sa (AXAHY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AXAHY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.20, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.72. Over the last 12 months, AXAHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.20 and as low as 4.18, with a median of 7.42.

Investors should also recognize that AXAHY has a P/B ratio of 0.70. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AXAHY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.02. AXAHY's P/B has been as high as 0.79 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.61, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Axa Sa is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AXAHY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.