Is Axa (AXAHY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Axa Sa (AXAHY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Axa Sa is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 866 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axa Sa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXAHY's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AXAHY has returned 5.3% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -3.3%. This shows that Axa Sa is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is EastGroup Properties (EGP). The stock has returned 7.3% year-to-date.

In EastGroup Properties' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Axa Sa is a member of the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.6% so far this year, meaning that AXAHY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, EastGroup Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 100-stock industry is currently ranked #99. The industry has moved -3.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Axa Sa and EastGroup Properties as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.