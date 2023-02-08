Is Axa (AXAHY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Axa Sa (AXAHY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Axa Sa is one of 870 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Axa Sa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXAHY's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AXAHY has moved about 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.7% on average. This shows that Axa Sa is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Allianz SE (ALIZY). The stock is up 9.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Allianz SE's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axa Sa belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.1% so far this year, so AXAHY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Allianz SE is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Axa Sa and Allianz SE. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

