Is Axa (AXAHY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Axa Sa (AXAHY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Axa Sa is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Axa Sa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXAHY's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AXAHY has moved about 10.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Axa Sa is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY). The stock is up 1.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axa Sa belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.4% so far this year, so AXAHY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is also part of the same industry.

Axa Sa and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

