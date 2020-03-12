Is AVX (AVX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AVX (AVX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AVX is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AVX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVX's full-year earnings has moved 9.89% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AVX has moved about 5.96% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 10.56%. This means that AVX is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, AVX is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.49% so far this year, meaning that AVX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AVX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

