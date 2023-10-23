Is AVROBIO (AVRO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AVROBIO, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1091 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AVROBIO, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVRO's full-year earnings has moved 34.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AVRO has gained about 118.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 9.1% on average. This shows that AVROBIO, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DaVita HealthCare (DVA). The stock is up 3.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, DaVita HealthCare's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AVROBIO, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 529 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20.5% so far this year, meaning that AVRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DaVita HealthCare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #59. The industry has moved -12.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to AVROBIO, Inc. and DaVita HealthCare as they could maintain their solid performance.

