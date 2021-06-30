Is Avnet (AVT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Avnet (AVT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also note that AVT holds a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AVT's industry has an average PEG of 0.54 right now. AVT's PEG has been as high as 1.85 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.81, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that AVT has a P/B ratio of 1.02. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Over the past year, AVT's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.90.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AVT has a P/S ratio of 0.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.31.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AVT has a P/CF ratio of 10.70. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.99. Within the past 12 months, AVT's P/CF has been as high as 14.24 and as low as 6.52, with a median of 11.15.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Avnet is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AVT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

