Is Avnet (AVT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Avnet (AVT). AVT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AVT's P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AVT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.52. AVT's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.85, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AVT has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.34.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AVT has a P/CF ratio of 11.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AVT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.89. Over the past 52 weeks, AVT's P/CF has been as high as 14.24 and as low as 6.52, with a median of 10.98.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Avnet is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AVT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

