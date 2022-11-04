Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Avis Budget Group (CAR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avis Budget Group is one of 333 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Avis Budget Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CAR has gained about 10.8% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -32.8%. As we can see, Avis Budget Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Huron Consulting (HURN). The stock is up 55.8% year-to-date.

For Huron Consulting, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Avis Budget Group belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 40.7% so far this year, so CAR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Huron Consulting belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved -31.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Avis Budget Group and Huron Consulting. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.