Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Avis Budget Group (CAR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Avis Budget Group is one of 277 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avis Budget Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR's full-year earnings has moved 62.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CAR has moved about 463.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -24.2%. This means that Avis Budget Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Information Services Group (III) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 132.9%.

Over the past three months, Information Services Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Avis Budget Group belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 99.7% so far this year, so CAR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Information Services Group falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +60.3%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Avis Budget Group and Information Services Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.