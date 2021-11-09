Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avis Budget Group is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 278 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR's full-year earnings has moved 33.73% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CAR has returned about 685.79% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -19.24% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Avis Budget Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CAR is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 158.92% this year, meaning that CAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CAR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

