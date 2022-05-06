Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Avis Budget Group is one of 319 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Avis Budget Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR's full-year earnings has moved 57% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CAR has returned 32% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 21.3%. This means that Avis Budget Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

CBIZ (CBZ) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.6%.

For CBIZ, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Avis Budget Group belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 32.7% so far this year, so CAR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CBIZ belongs to the Consulting Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved -25.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Avis Budget Group and CBIZ as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.