Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.43, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.57. Over the last 12 months, CAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 37.43 and as low as 4.72, with a median of 8.30.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CAR has a P/S ratio of 0.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.

Another great Business - Services stock you could consider is Concentrix (CNXC), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Concentrix currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57, and its PEG ratio is 0.81. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 16.57 and 0.97.

CNXC's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 17.29 and as low as 8.55, with a median of 12.14, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.77, all within the past year.

Furthermore, Concentrix holds a P/B ratio of 2.40 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.27. CNXC's P/B has been as high as 4.11, as low as 2.16, with a median of 2.98 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Avis Budget Group and Concentrix strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CAR and CNXC look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

