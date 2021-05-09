Is Avinger's (NASDAQ:AVGR) Share Price Gain Of 228% Well Earned?

The last three months have been tough on Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 36%. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Like an eagle, the share price soared 228% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Avinger isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Avinger actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 5.2%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 228%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:AVGR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

This free interactive report on Avinger's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Avinger shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 228% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 15% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Avinger has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

But note: Avinger may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.