Is Avient (AVNT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Avient (AVNT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AVNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors will also notice that AVNT has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AVNT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.70. Within the past year, AVNT's PEG has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.74.

Another notable valuation metric for AVNT is its P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.02. AVNT's P/B has been as high as 2.47 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.61, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that AVNT has a P/CF ratio of 4.25. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AVNT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.26. Within the past 12 months, AVNT's P/CF has been as high as 11.38 and as low as 3.41, with a median of 4.45.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Avient is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AVNT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.