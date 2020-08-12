Is Avid Technology (AVID) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Avid Technology (AVID). AVID is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 32.53. Over the past year, AVID's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.40 and as low as 5.21, with a median of 9.97.

Finally, investors should note that AVID has a P/CF ratio of 16.84. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. AVID's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 23.30. AVID's P/CF has been as high as 27.74 and as low as 11.27, with a median of 18.56, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Avid Technology's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AVID looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

