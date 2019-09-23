Is Avid Technology (AVID) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Avid Technology, Inc. AVID stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Avid Technology has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 13.80, as you can see in the chart below:

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 18.43. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Avid Technology’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years.

Further, the stock’s PE compares favorably with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 30.74. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

We should also point out that Avid Technology has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 10.10, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Avid Technology stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Avid Technology has a P/S ratio of about 0.63. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.25 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

If anything, AVID is in the higher end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of overvalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Avid Technology currently has a Zacks Value Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Avid Technology a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.

For example, the PEG ratio for Avid Technology is just 1.01, a level that is far lower than the industry average of 2.04. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Additionally, its P/CF ratio comes in at 9.94, which is lower than the industry average of 24.60. Clearly, AVID is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Avid Technology might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of C and a Momentum Score of B. This gives AVID a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been mixed at best. The current quarter has seen one estimate go lower in the past sixty days compared to one higher, while the current year estimate has seen one downward revision compared to one upward in the same time period.

This has had a notable impact on the consensus estimate though as the current quarter consensus estimate has decreased by 15.8% in the past two months, while current year estimate has increased by 6.9%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

This somewhat mixed trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Avid Technology is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible line up of statistics on this front. A strong industry rank (among top 24% of more than 250 industries) further instils our confidence. In fact, over the past two years, the Zacks Computer - Software industry has clearly outperformed the market at large, as you can see below:

However, a Zacks Rank #3 makes it hard to get too excited about this company overall.

So, value investors might want to wait for estimates and analyst sentiment to turn favorable in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

Wall Street’s Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.