Is Aviat Networks (AVNW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aviat Networks (AVNW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aviat Networks is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AVNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNW's full-year earnings has moved 6.28% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AVNW has gained about 111.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 16.17% on average. As we can see, Aviat Networks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, AVNW belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.52% so far this year, so AVNW is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AVNW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

