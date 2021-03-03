Is Aviat Networks (AVNW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aviat Networks (AVNW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AVNW and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Aviat Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AVNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNW's full-year earnings has moved 45.26% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AVNW has moved about 91.89% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 5.86% on average. This means that Aviat Networks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AVNW belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.23% this year, meaning that AVNW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AVNW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

