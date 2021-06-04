Is Aviat Networks (AVNW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aviat Networks (AVNW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aviat Networks is one of 621 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AVNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNW's full-year earnings has moved 6.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AVNW has gained about 106.15% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.34%. This means that Aviat Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AVNW belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #132 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.04% so far this year, meaning that AVNW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AVNW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.