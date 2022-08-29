Is Aviat Networks (AVNW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aviat Networks, Inc. is one of 661 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aviat Networks, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNW's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AVNW has moved about 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -25.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aviat Networks, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wesco International (WCC). The stock has returned 3.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Wesco International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aviat Networks, Inc. belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.7% so far this year, so AVNW is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Wesco International belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #9. The industry has moved -6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Aviat Networks, Inc. and Wesco International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.