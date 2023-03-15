Is AvePoint (AVPT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AvePoint, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 345 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AvePoint, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVPT's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AVPT has returned about 2.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.7%. As we can see, AvePoint, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Concrete Pumping (BBCP). The stock is up 23.6% year-to-date.

In Concrete Pumping's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AvePoint, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 199 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, meaning that AVPT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Concrete Pumping belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #165. The industry has moved +1.5% year to date.

AvePoint, Inc. and Concrete Pumping could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

