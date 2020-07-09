Is Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Avenue Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 904 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ATXI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATXI's full-year earnings has moved 20.81% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ATXI has returned about 3.13% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.53%. This shows that Avenue Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ATXI belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.44% this year, meaning that ATXI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ATXI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

