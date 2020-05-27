Is Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ATXI and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Avenue Therapeutics is one of 889 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ATXI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATXI's full-year earnings has moved 43.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ATXI has returned 11.88% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.18% on average. This means that Avenue Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ATXI belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.90% so far this year, so ATXI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ATXI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.