Is Avanos Medical (AVNS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Avanos Medical (AVNS). AVNS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.93, which compares to its industry's average of 32.56. Over the last 12 months, AVNS's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.97 and as low as 11.84, with a median of 15.77.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AVNS has a P/S ratio of 1.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.88.

Finally, investors should note that AVNS has a P/CF ratio of 13.39. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. AVNS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 22.85. AVNS's P/CF has been as high as 41.55 and as low as 10.78, with a median of 21.02, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Avanos Medical's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AVNS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

