Is AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AvalonBay Communities (AVB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AvalonBay Communities is one of 848 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AvalonBay Communities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVB's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AVB has moved about 5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 0.7%. This shows that AvalonBay Communities is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.

In Bay Commercial Bank's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AvalonBay Communities is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.3% so far this year, so AVB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bay Commercial Bank falls under the Banks - West industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #148. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -31.7%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on AvalonBay Communities and Bay Commercial Bank as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.