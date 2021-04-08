Is Avalon Holdings (NYSEMKT:AWX) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEMKT:AWX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Avalon Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Avalon Holdings had US$23.5m of debt, an increase on US$22.6m, over one year. However, it does have US$4.21m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$19.3m.

How Strong Is Avalon Holdings' Balance Sheet?

AMEX:AWX Debt to Equity History April 8th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Avalon Holdings had liabilities of US$17.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$23.8m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.21m and US$9.33m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$27.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$15.5m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Avalon Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 0.10 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.4 hit our confidence in Avalon Holdings like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. More concerning, Avalon Holdings saw its EBIT drop by 6.5% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Avalon Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Avalon Holdings burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Avalon Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And even its net debt to EBITDA fails to inspire much confidence. We think the chances that Avalon Holdings has too much debt a very significant. To us, that makes the stock rather risky, like walking through a dog park with your eyes closed. But some investors may feel differently. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Avalon Holdings (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

