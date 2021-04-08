Is Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Avalon GloboCare Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Avalon GloboCare had US$3.59m of debt, up from US$3.19m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$726.6k in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.86m.

A Look At Avalon GloboCare's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:AVCO Debt to Equity History April 8th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Avalon GloboCare had liabilities of US$2.59m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.66m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$726.6k in cash and US$35.4k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$5.49m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Avalon GloboCare has a market capitalization of US$89.5m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Avalon GloboCare will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Avalon GloboCare had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 11%, to US$1.3m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Avalon GloboCare's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$13m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$7.5m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Avalon GloboCare has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

