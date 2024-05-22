Is Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1047 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVTX's full-year earnings has moved 94.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AVTX has moved about 20% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.4% on average. This means that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Annexon, Inc. (ANNX). The stock is up 5.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Annexon, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 42.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 184 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.9% so far this year, so AVTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Annexon, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 506-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved -3.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. and Annexon, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

