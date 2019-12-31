Is AutoZone (AZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AutoZone (AZO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AutoZone is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZO's full-year earnings has moved 1.36% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AZO has moved about 41.14% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 26.51%. This shows that AutoZone is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AZO is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.91% so far this year, meaning that AZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track AZO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

