Is AutoNation (AN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

AutoNation (AN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AN has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.32.

Finally, investors should note that AN has a P/CF ratio of 4.32. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.45. Over the past year, AN's P/CF has been as high as 4.97 and as low as 3.18, with a median of 4.02.

Another great Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stock you could consider is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Rush Enterprises is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.57 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.70. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 6.62 and average PEG ratio of 0.94.

RUSHA's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.78 and as low as 8.03, with a median of 9.80. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.79, as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.65.

Rush Enterprises sports a P/B ratio of 1.67 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.04. In the past 52 weeks, RUSHA's P/B has been as high as 1.94, as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.66.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in AutoNation and Rush Enterprises strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AN and RUSHA look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.