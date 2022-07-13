Is AutoNation (AN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

AutoNation (AN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.16, while its industry has an average P/E of 5.33. Over the last 12 months, AN's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.04 and as low as 4.76, with a median of 6.38.

We also note that AN holds a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.31. AN's PEG has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.27, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AN has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.32.

Finally, investors should note that AN has a P/CF ratio of 4.16. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.42. Over the past 52 weeks, AN's P/CF has been as high as 8.86 and as low as 3.61, with a median of 4.95.

Investors could also keep in mind Group 1 Automotive (GPI), an Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 4.12, and its PEG ratio is 0.29. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 5.33 and 0.31.

Over the last 12 months, GPI's P/E has been as high as 8.32, as low as 3.97, with a median of 5.52, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.88, as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.46.

Furthermore, Group 1 Automotive holds a P/B ratio of 1.39 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.02. GPI's P/B has been as high as 2.11, as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.74 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AutoNation and Group 1 Automotive are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AN and GPI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.