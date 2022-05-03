Is AutoNation (AN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AutoNation (AN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AutoNation is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 230 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AutoNation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AN's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AN has gained about 2.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 17.9% on average. As we can see, AutoNation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dave & Buster's (PLAY). The stock is up 20.6% year-to-date.

In Dave & Buster's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, AutoNation belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.5% so far this year, so AN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dave & Buster's, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #189. The industry has moved -17.9% so far this year.

AutoNation and Dave & Buster's could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

