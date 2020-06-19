Is Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored (AUTL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored (AUTL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AUTL and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUTL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUTL's full-year earnings has moved 8.08% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AUTL has returned about 0.38% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.61% on average. This means that Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AUTL belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.59% so far this year, so AUTL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to AUTL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

