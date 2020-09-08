Markets
ACB

Is Aurora Cannabis a Hold?

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

New leadership at a company can often get investors excited about a stock, but that wasn't the case on Tuesday with Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) analyst Glenn Matson, who tracks the marijuana company for Ladenburg Thalmann. Matson downgraded his recommendation on Aurora, shifting it to neutral from his previous buy.

The downgrade follows the company's news that it has tapped former Chief Commercial Officer Miguel Martin to be its permanent CEO, replacing interim chief Michael Singer. On the same day, Aurora provided several business updates. Among these were fourth-quarter revenue and gross-margin forecasts.

A marijuana bud burning.

Image source: Getty Images.

Discouragingly, the company expects a quarter-over-quarter decline in the former, at 70 million Canadian dollars ($53 million) to CA$72 million ($55 million) from the third-quarter's CA$75.5 million ($58 million). It did not proffer any net profit estimates, which might be telling.

Matson, for one, is growing less optimistic about Aurora's prospects for landing comfortably in the black. While he feels that the company's cash position is strong enough to meaningfully reduce debt, "we are less confident it can meet its profitability targets."

And while Aurora's native market should begin to coalesce, he isn't necessarily convinced the company will exploit the situation: "[W]e expect [Aurora] should emerge to benefit from a Canadian market post-consolidation, though we wait for further evidence of progress on both a company level and across the market before we grow more constructive."

Aurora was hardly a favored marijuana stock on Tuesday. The stock closed nearly 12% down on the day, well exceeding the declines of the top equity indexes. 

10 stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aurora Cannabis Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular