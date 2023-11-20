Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is one of 1087 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUPH's full-year earnings has moved 11.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AUPH has moved about 99.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -8.5%. This means that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adma Biologics (ADMA). The stock is up 2.3% year-to-date.

For Adma Biologics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 57.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 192 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.9% so far this year, so AUPH is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 528-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved -21.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Adma Biologics as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.