Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1113 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUPH's full-year earnings has moved 18.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AUPH has gained about 106.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bausch Health (BHC) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.5%.

In Bausch Health's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 198 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.3% this year, meaning that AUPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bausch Health, however, belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved +32.9% so far this year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

