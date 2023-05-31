Is Augmedix (AUGX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Augmedix, Inc. is one of 1144 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Augmedix, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUGX's full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AUGX has returned 140.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -5.2%. This means that Augmedix, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Boston Scientific (BSX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.1%.

In Boston Scientific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Augmedix, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 50.2% this year, meaning that AUGX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Boston Scientific, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 99-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved -0.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Augmedix, Inc. and Boston Scientific as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

