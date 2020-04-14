Is Audioeye (AEYE) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Audioeye (AEYE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Audioeye is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AEYE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 30.30% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AEYE has gained about 1.49% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -9.34%. This means that Audioeye is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AEYE belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.98% this year, meaning that AEYE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AEYE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

